John C. Brinker

He was born in Willard and had been a resident of Elyria since 1970, moving from Wellington.

John worked as a Master Mason for Ted Balogh Construction and retired in 2000 from Invacare.

He was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Local 778 and Fraternal Order of Eagles 2051.

He loved working in his garden and woodworking.

Survivors include his sons, Daniel A. (Laurie) of Girard, and John E. (Angie) of Vermillion; daughters, Anne M. (Charles) Linden of Wellington, and Jodi of Elyria; grandchildren, Jessica (Doug) Foster, Cassandra (Derrick) Ault, Martin Brinker, Cory Linden, and Jeremy Brinker; great-granddaughter, Isabella Ault; brother, Michael (Jan) of Plymouth; sister Judy (Gerry) Wondrak of Yellowstone, Montana; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, parents, John “Ed” and Gloria “Alice” (nee Wheeler); and a sister, Edwina J. Reilly.

Friends may call Sunday, February 12 from 4 to 7 PM at Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville.

Private Burial will be held in St. Peter Cemetery, North Ridgeville.

Contributions in John’s memory may be made to Wesleyan Senior Living Foundation, 807 West Ave., Elyria, Ohio 44035 or Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053

For further information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.bogernerfamilyfuneralhome.com