Jessica A. Lafferty

She was born February 10, 1977.

Jessica was preceded in death by the only father she really knew, Richard D. Lahmon, and her maternal grandmother Robey E. Shirey.

Jessica is survived by her son Dylan R. Czupik, who is her pride and joy, her mom Pam Lahmon, sisters Traci Frankart and Sarah Lahmon and her long time love Seth Cox in addition to her niece Katie, nephew Kollin Frankart, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will gather on Sunday February 19 from 1:00 pm till 4:00 pm at the Norwalk Eagles Club to celebrate Jessica’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at the Norwalk Eagles to be used to defer college expenses for Dylan who plans to attend Clemson University this fall.