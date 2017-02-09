James O. Parson

He was born January 25, 1938 in Lorain, Ohio, and was adopted by Carl and Loretta Parsons.

Jim known to most as JP was the former owner of J.P. Auto Parts, Jim Parsons Garage, and JP Glass.

He had a passion for cars for there wasn't a make, model, or engine he couldn't name or fix. He excelled in everything he touched from drag racing, auto body repair, mechanic, carpenter, electrician, plumber, you name it he could fix it or build it. He enjoyed participating in demolition derbies, and drag racing. He held the National Record Holder for his Hemi car “High & Mighty" A/Street Roadster and won many Local and National titles.

He had a strong work ethic but loved spending time with his family and friends. He was also known for helping strangers stranded on the side of the road and would often fix their car for free.

Jim is survived by his children, Debra A. (Jeff) O’Donnell of Norwalk, Ohio, and Sherry A. Parsons of Tampa, Florida, and 2 grandchildren, Amy Kovac of Cleveland, Ohio, and Scott O’Donnell of Norwalk, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Richard Parsons, Alice Heydinger, & Alma Baker.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Innocence Project PO Box 210040 Cincinnati, OH 45221-0040

Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com