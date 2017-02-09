J. Paul Caldwell

He graduated from Waite High School in Toledo in 1949. His early working years were spent at the Lof Glass Factory in East Toledo; many of those years working nights as he attended college during the daytime. He graduated Magna Cum Laude at the University of Toledo and was a member and officer in five honor societies plus was nominated for a Fulbright Scholarship. He declined, choosing to marry instead. He continued on at U of T earning Masters and EDD SP Degrees in Psychology and Counseling.

Paul was employed by the Erie County Schools and the Willard City Schools in Ohio as school psychologist and director of pupil personnel for many years; additionally serving as tennis coach for both the boys and girls tennis teams. He was very active in the early years of special education helping to establish special classes and transportation for disabled students. He was also involved at the state level in developing standards for specific learning disabled students.

Paul was also a state licensed psychologist and was involved with the Linn Center Mental Health Clinic. He supervised interning psychologist, as well as, served as an officer, including president of the board. Paul volunteered with The Reach of Our Youth organization, The Shalom UCC Free Medical Clinic, and several other organizations while in Ohio. He coached boys and girls softball when his sons were young. He also continued coaching tennis after retiring, voluntarily, with the Norwalk Tennis team for several years. Helping others was extremely important to him. If anyone needed anything, he was among the first to volunteer.

In earlier activities in Toledo and Norwalk, Paul was very involved with the Toledo Jaycees, the Young Dems, taught Judo at the YMCA and The University of Toledo plus church activities. After retiring to Tennessee, Paul was involved with the Fairfield Glade Community Church, including men's fellowship and their activities plus assisting with school eye screening with the Lions' Club. Paul was very involved in sports all his life. Tennis, as previously mentioned, was a major sport in his life. But he also played golf, was a black belt in Judo, an avid horseman, and dedicated skier, in addition to basketball, softball, bowling, and ping pong/ table tennis.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. and E. Julia (Adkins) Caldwell, and a brother, W. Dewey Caldwell. He is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Carolyn M Caldwell; two sons (& wives), David (Justine Lutzel) Caldwell and Douglas (Amanda Fulmer) Caldwell among three grandchildren, Escher, Luna and Jackson Caldwell; a brother, T. James (Carol) Caldwell; sister-in-law, Janet Caldwell (Who shared a birthday with him); and several nieces and nephews. A close family, Paul will be tremendously missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in his honor to Hospice of Cumberland County, Fairfield Glade Community Church and/or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.