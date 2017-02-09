Gail “Maga” Jacobs

Gail was married January 10, 1970 to Larry Jacobs who survives. She is also survived by her daughter: Sara Jacobs and son: John (Heather Duncan) Jacobs, both of Willard, 2 grandchildren: Paige Elmlinger of New Orleans, LA and Brenna Elmlinger of Willard and brother: Marvin (Cathy) Bogner of Attica along with several nieces, nephews and attained grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents, brother: Roger Bogner and sister: Cindy Kaple.

Friends may call Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 2-6 PM at the Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home with Rev. Janet Wittenmyer officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or the Willard Library through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com