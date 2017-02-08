Kathleen S. Markel

She was born August 8, 1948 in Norwalk and was a 1966 graduate of Milan High School. Kathleen was a 30 plus year employee of the Maple City Rubber Company, retiring in 2010.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bill Markel; one son, Bill (Tina) Markel of Norwalk; one daughter, Krista Markel of Milan; two grandchildren, Joseph Markel and Heather Markel both of Milan; one sister, Karen Shepherd of Monroeville; and one brother Richard (Marie) Gregory of Huntley, IL, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Catherine (Eicher) Gregory; one brother, Robert Gregory and one brother in infancy.

Friends may call Friday, February 10, 2017 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the Freedom Christian Fellowship, 4935 St. Rt. 601 E., Norwalk. Pastor Roy Harless will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk.

