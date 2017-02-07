Sherman O. Brown

He was born October 10, 1928 in Sandusky, Ohio, to the late Sherman H. and Meda (Lincoln) Brown, raised on Kelly’s Island and was a lifelong area resident. Sherman was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea. He was a former employee of Lyman Boat Works, Sandusky, Ohio, Hamilton Beach Company, Norwalk, Ohio, and Matrix Automation of Huron, Ohio. Sherman was a member of Amvets, D.A.V., and Firelands Post #2743 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Norwalk, Ohio. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying on local trips. Sherman also enjoyed motorcycles, boating, ice fishing, mechanic work, computers, golf, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog, Peachy.

He is survived by his children, Robin (Connie) Brown, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, Teri (Sam) Bunren, of Norwalk, Ohio, and Dale (Toni) Brown, of Bellevue, Ohio, by 9 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary C. (Squires) Brown in 2010.

Friends may call on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Inurment will be in Milan Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the D.A.V. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.