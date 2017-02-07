Colonel G. Willis, Sr.

He was born March 2, 1934 in Graydon, West Virginia to Jake and Irene (Clendennion) Willis. Colonel was raised in Edmond, West Virginia and moved to this area about sixty years ago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. Colonel was employed for 35 years at the C.S.X. Railroad, Willard, retiring in 1994. His hobbies included coon hunting, coon dog water racing, boating, fishing, singing, and playing his guitar.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sarah Ermalea (Crist) Willis; three children, Denise Norman, Colonel G. Willis, Jr., Tonya L. (Alan) Wilhelm all of Monroeville; nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; one sister, Rose Amick of Victor, West Virginia; three sisters in laws, Carol Willis of Amherst, Ohio, Audrey Sevy of Powatan, Virginia and Dinah Jane Willis of Bumpass, Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jake Edward Willis; mother, Irene Willis Meadows; one grandson, Zachary Norman; three brothers, Jake E. “Dan” Willis, Harold E. Willis and Rondle L. Willis; one sister, Mary W. Whitney; two brother in laws, Arless Amick and Gilman Whitney; one sister in law, Anna Willis.

Friends may call Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 2:00-7:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Donald L. Gallion of Calvary Baptist Church, Willard will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-1007 or the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, 10415 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106.

