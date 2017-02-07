Clyde E. Wilson

He was born in Wakeman, Ohio, to the late Joseph B. and Linnie P. (Cox) Wilson. Clyde was a farmer and sold farm equipment for many years in the Wakeman area. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Hazel W. (Story) Wilson, by 5 children, and 2 step children, and many grandchildren. Clyde is also survived by his sisters, Irene Ferriman of Enon, Ohio, and Eleanor Linn of Amherst, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale Wilson of Elyria, Ohio, and Bryce Wilson of Lima, Ohio, and by his sisters, Evelyn Hinderer of Wakeman, Ohio, and Edith Lidey of Sandusky, Ohio.

There will be no calling hours or service. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.