William F. Biemler

He was born February 4, 1927 in Milan, Ohio, to the late Louis P. and Merle Madeline (Wolfe) Biemler, and was a lifelong area resident. William was a member of Milan Friends Church, Milan American Legion Post #527, Sons of the American Revolution, N.R.A., Firelands Post #2743 Veterans of Foreign Wars, M.N.C.R.A (National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association), Williamsburg Foundation, the Milan Historical Museum, and was a former volunteer of the Milan Fire Department. He retired from General Motors, Sandusky, Ohio in 1980.

William enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, history, animals, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Peter L. (Jean) Bellamy, of Willard, Ohio, Lois A. (John) Howard, of Shelby, Ohio, and Holly K. (Dan) Whidden, of Collins, Ohio, by 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy A. Biemler in 2009, by his brothers, Clarence and Bobby Biemler, and by his sisters, Mary Hall, and Martha Winkler.

There will be no callings hours. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Milan Friends Church, 2018 Mason Rd. E., Milan, Ohio. Pastor Bill Enderlee will officiate. Burial will be in Milan Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Milan Historical Museum, 10 N. Edison Dr., Milan, Ohio 44846. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.