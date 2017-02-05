Linda O. Ramos

She was born February 24, 1948 in Martin, Kentucky, to the late Sol and Kathleen (Conn) Crum and came to this area in 1966 from Martin.

Linda was a former employee of Fanny Farmer Candy Company, and retired in 2014 with 40 years of service from Olympus (Wappler/ACMI), Norwalk, Ohio. She was a member of Eagles Aerie #711 Auxiliary, Firelands Post #2743 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and Ken Bur Bell Post #41 American Legion Auxiliary.

Linda enjoyed quilting, and word search books.

She is survived by 3 grand children, Mandy, Jerome, and Justin, and by 4 great grandchildren. Linda is also survived by her brothers, Febel Crum of Lexington, Kentucky, and Garvin Crum of Martin, Kentucky, by her sister, Lena Page of McDowell, Kentucky, and by her son in law, Tracey Lieb of Norwalk, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul W. Osborne in 1985, by her second husband, Joe Ramos in 2007, and by her daughter, Sandra S. Lieb in 2014.

There will be no calling hours. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.