Irene J. Camp

She was born March 1, 1937 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Clifford L. and Clara A. (March) Hartwig, and was a lifelong area resident. Irene was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Monroeville, Ohio.

She was a former employee of Norwalk Truck Lines and she was a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, canning, pro sports, Ohio State sports, and spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially following their sporting events.

She is survived by her son Jeff (Jennifer) Camp, daughters, Cheri (Rick) Hall, and Kim (Michael) Scheel, all of Norwalk, Ohio, and by 5 grandchildren, Nikke and Randy Hall, Jaegar, Jaely, and Jace Camp.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard W. Camp, in 2000, by her sisters Mary Gannett and Betty M. Culley, and by her brother Leonard Hartwig.

Friends may call on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Monroeville Athletic Boosters, 101 W. Street, Monroeville, Ohio, 44847, or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.