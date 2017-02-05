Dale G. Egle

He was born July 16, 1955, in Norwalk, Ohio to Wilbur P. and Mary Frances (Hipp) Egle and was a lifelong area resident. Dale was a 1973 graduate of St. Paul High School. Dale is a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. He is in the Junior Conservation League of Ohio Hall of Fame, and was a Tennessee Squire.

Dale had worked for Jim’s Auto Wash, the Pizza Post, Hite Produce, Pizza Brothers, Norwalk Furniture, Colonial Flower Shop, and MB’s Pooch Parlor. Dale loved the outdoors, his family, and enjoyed his pets, especially taking his dog to the Norwalk Reservoir, and delivering Meals on Wheels.

Dale is survived by his mother Mary Frances Egle of Norwalk, Ohio, by his siblings, Mike and Pat Egle, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, Karen “Elaine” and Carl Myers, Virginia and Dave Eavey, Chris and Dave England of Bellevue, Ohio, and Monica and Dave Fondriest, all of Norwalk, Ohio, and Mary Egle of Lorain, Ohio. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur P. Egle, in 1967, by his brothers Gerald and Charles Egle and by his sister, Judy Bedocs.

Friends may call on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Thomas J. McQuillen will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.