Visitation will be held on Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM where the funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Reverend Ricky Branham officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions can be made to the Secor Funeral Home to assist with expenses. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com