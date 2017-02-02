Chester Holida

Mr. Holida is survived by 2 sons: Jeff (Cleta) Holida of Willard and Melvin Holida of Norwalk, 2 daughters: Marcella (Harold) Handshoe of Willard and Martha Holida of Plymouth, 7 grandchildren: Harold Handshoe Jr., Heather Handshoe, Taylor McKinley Holida, Rylan Douglas Holida, Daniel Marcel Holida, Jeffrey Holida and Jason Runkle, 8 great grandchildren, Spouse: Anna Jean (Risner) Holida, 3 brothers: Dean and Richard Holida of Willard and Virgil Holida of North Carolina and 2 sisters: Norma Jean Holmer and Josephine Rowe, both of Willard. He was preceded in death by his parent, 1st wife: Rosalie “Rose” (Poe) Holida in 2005, and several brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Greenwood Cemetery, Willard. Service arrangements are being handled by the Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Home, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com.