Chester Holida

• Feb 2, 2017 at 5:30 PM

WILLARD — Chester Holida, 84, of Willard died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at The Good Shepherd Home, Ashland. He was born September 12, 1932 in Carey, Ohio to the late Oscar and Camilla (Mills) Holida. Mr. Holida was veteran of the US Army and retired engineer from the B&O (CSX) Railroad. He was a member of the Tiro United Baptist Church.

Mr. Holida is survived by 2 sons: Jeff (Cleta) Holida of Willard and Melvin Holida of Norwalk, 2 daughters: Marcella (Harold) Handshoe of Willard and Martha Holida of Plymouth, 7 grandchildren: Harold Handshoe Jr., Heather Handshoe, Taylor McKinley Holida, Rylan Douglas Holida, Daniel Marcel Holida, Jeffrey Holida and Jason Runkle, 8 great grandchildren, Spouse: Anna Jean (Risner) Holida, 3 brothers: Dean and Richard Holida of Willard and Virgil Holida of North Carolina and 2 sisters: Norma Jean Holmer and Josephine Rowe, both of Willard. He was preceded in death by his parent, 1st wife: Rosalie “Rose” (Poe) Holida in 2005, and several brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Greenwood Cemetery, Willard. Service arrangements are being handled by the Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Home, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com.