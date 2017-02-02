Carl Leonard Gerber

He was born August 5, 1937 to the late Leonard David and Lualta (Green) Gerber, and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated with an Associates Degree from Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio, and from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, as a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer. Carl’s father founded the Gerber Funeral Home in 1939, and it became the Gerber and Son Funeral Home in 1958, when Carl joined his father in the business as an apprentice Funeral Director. He acquired Heaston Funeral Home in the late 1970’s and created Heaston-Gerber Funeral Home, In Norwalk, Ohio, and also acquired Norwalk Monument Company and sold it 4 years later. Gerber Funeral Home merged with Kubach-Smith Funeral Homes of Norwalk and Milan.

He was a member of the National and Ohio Funeral Directors Associations, and was Past President of the Huron County (Firelands) Funeral Directors Association. He was a 32nd degree Mason belonging to the Gibson Lodge #301 F. & A.M., Wakeman, Ohio, a member of the Norwalk Shriner Club, was past President of the Norwalk Rotary Club, was a member of the Birmingham Lions Club, a lifelong member of the Norwalk Elks Club, a member of the Norwalk Eagles, and the Norwalk Moose. Carl was also a member of the Conquistadors of Punta Gorda, Florida, and the R.O.M.E.O. Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out), of Punta Gorda, Florida.

Carl provided ambulance service to the Wakeman and surrounding townships. In 1977 he founded the Citizens Ambulance to provide paramedic and ambulance services to Wakeman and surrounding areas. He was a volunteer for the Wakeman Fire Department. He enjoyed traveling, taking cruises, dining out with his friends and family, trips to Las Vegas, fishing, golf at Norwalk Elks Club, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Carl is survived by his children, Carl L. (Jan) Gerber, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, Troy (Erin) Gerber of Avon Lake, Ohio, Brett Gerber of Norwalk, Ohio, and Leigh Ann “Annie” (Chris) Bleile of Norwalk, Ohio, by his grandchildren, Madison Gerber, Brandon Bleile, Tory Bleile, Maya Gerber, Lily Gerber, Troy Gerber, Jr., Karis Clotz, Kaden Clotz, Michelle Galligan, and Amber Finkelstein, and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Brenda Friend of Wakeman, Ohio, and Sandy Gerber of Columbus, Ohio.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Theodora “Teddi” Gerber in 2007, and by his sister, Linda Frederick.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 5, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Brian Oglesbee will officiate. Interment will be in Wakeman Cemetery, Wakeman, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./