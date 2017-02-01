Thomas J. Beatty

He was born April 26, 1932 in Mingo Junction, Ohio, to the late Jay and Mary (Hudock) Beatty. Tom was raised in Fremont, Ohio, and graduated from St. Joseph High School, in 1950, and came to this area in 1964. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, was a life member of Firelands Post #2743 Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Catholic War Veterans, the Navy Cruiser Association, Eagles Aerie #711, and was a former member of Moose Lodge #1248.

Tom retired from Clevite Inc. of Milan, Ohio in 1995. He had a personal passion for helping disabled veterans and volunteered many hours at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio. Tom took great pride in his gardening and working in his yard, enjoyed Ohio State University sports, the Cleveland Indians, spending time with his family, and especially enjoyed helping his son build homes.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn M. (Aldrich) Beatty of Norwalk, Ohio, by his children, Teresa (Tim) Hoyer of Norwalk, Ohio, Valerie (John) Raymond of Norwalk, Ohio, Mark (Vickie) Beatty of Norwalk, Ohio, and Jody Beatty of Norwalk, Ohio. Tom is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Courtney, Josh, Howard, Kurt, Jason, Daniel, Christian, Patrick, and Thomas, by 13 great grandchildren, by his brother, Robert Beatty of New York, by his sister, Jean Dickman of Fremont, Ohio, and by several nieces and nephews including Debbie (Tate) Linder of Fremont, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Beatty, and by his sisters, Agnes Fisher, and Rosemary Cordrey.

Friends may call on Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Msgr. Kenneth Morman will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905, or to the Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.