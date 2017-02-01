Rosemary “Rose” Lechene

Rose was a graduate of Elyria High School, Class of 1952. She was primarily a homemaker but was employed at Worthingball Elyria in the late 50’s, early 60’s. She also did volunteer work with the Meals on Wheels in the 1980’s. She was a member of the Norwalk Congregation of Jehovah Witness and formerly with the Wellington Congregation and the Elyria Congregation. Rose loved to write letters, cards, and notes to remember special people and dates.

Mrs. Lechene is survived by her husband of 53 years William; daughters Wendy Covender of Norwalk and Denise Perkins (Walter) of New London; grandchildren Ryan Covender (Kendra) and Brittany Covender (Joseph Trupia) and great-grandchild Charlee M. Covender; sister-in- law Dana Wilson; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother Lawrence Wilson; parents William H. and Mildred H. Wilson (nee Lybarger).

Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Busch Funeral Home, Elyria. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Elder Derek Neiding of Norwalk Congregation of Jehovah Witness will officiate. Interment will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. www.buschcares.com