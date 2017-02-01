Janet L. Jarrett

She was born June 27, 1938 in Rocky River, OH to the late Henry and Keturah Burzloff and was a 1956 graduate of Townsend Wakeman School. She was a member of the Wakeman Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday School and with the Townsend Firebells. Janet loved planting her garden and flowers, making wood crafts, sewing, humming birds, raising chickens and other farm animals. She especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Richard Jarrett of Townsend; daughter, Tracy (Wade) Leimeister of Plain City, OH; grandchildren, Jarred (Corrie) Molesky of Oak Harbor, Justin (Emily) Leimeister of Cincinnati, Clayton (Brittany) Leimeister of Cincinnati and Casey (Ryan) Dragon of Collins; and great-grandchildren, Sadie, Lorelai and Creighton Leimeister and Baby Dragon and Baby Molesky on their way; her twin sister, Jean Wolfe of Clarksfield; son-in-law, Timothy Molesky of Collins.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joni Lynn Molesky on August 1, 2016.

A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Western Reserve Girls Basketball, 3841 US Route 20 E, Collins, OH 44826.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com