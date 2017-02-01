Chad J. Scheid

He was born on December 28, 1975 in Tiffin, Ohio. Chad was a graduate of St. Joseph Elementary School and a 1994 graduate of Monroeville High School, where he was active in FFA. Chad was employed at MidWest Industries, Division of MTD Products, Inc, Willard for the past 5 years. Prior to this, he worked in home construction in Montana. His hobbies included woodworking and he was an avid reader.

He is survived by his parents, Bud & Patricia (Beier) Scheid of Monroeville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

Friends may call today, February 2, 2017 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, February 3, 2017 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 66 Chapel Street, Monroeville. Fr. Theodore Miller will officiate. Committal services for the family will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroeville Public Library, 34 Monroe Street, Monroeville, Ohio 44847 or to the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund, 79 Chapel Street, Monroeville, Ohio 44847.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.