Bonnie Zunis

She is survived by her husband of 41 years Ted, her mother Betty Botamer, of Amherst, her children, David (Terri) Zunis, of Elyria, Vicki (Scott) Hillman, of Huron, John (Ashley) Zunis, of Berlin Heights, six grandchildren, siblings James Botamer, of Amherst, and Tom (Kat) Botamer, of MN, a nephew Jake and her beloved dog Jaydyn.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert Botamer and a grandson Dominic.

Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 pm until the time of services at 7:00 pm at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Chaplain Mel Sayler will be officiating.

Online condolences may left at mormanfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.