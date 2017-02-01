logo

obituary

Bonnie Zunis

BERLIN HEIGHTS — Bonnie Zunis, 67, of Berlin Heights, passed away on February 1, 2017 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. She was born on July 13, 1949 in Elyria, and have lived in the Berlin Heights Area since 1986. She was a 1967 graduate of Amherst High School. She worked at York International in Elyria for many years and most recently as an STNA. She enjoyed knitting, camping, fishing, traveling and spending time with her grandkids. She loved making sweater angels for the Fisher-Titus Obstetrics Department.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years Ted, her mother Betty Botamer, of Amherst, her children, David (Terri) Zunis, of Elyria, Vicki (Scott) Hillman, of Huron, John (Ashley) Zunis, of Berlin Heights, six grandchildren, siblings James Botamer, of Amherst, and Tom (Kat) Botamer, of MN, a nephew Jake and her beloved dog Jaydyn.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert Botamer and a grandson Dominic.

Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 pm until the time of services at 7:00 pm at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Chaplain Mel Sayler will be officiating.

Online condolences may left at mormanfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.