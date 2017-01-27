Ronald C. Wikel

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol (Kratman), his three sons, Todd, of Dallas, Brian (Alison), of Florence, AL, Cory (Kelly), of Kansas City, MO, his sister Janet Vincent, of Wakeman, grandchildren Jacob, Zachary, Karleigh, Samantha, and Garrett, a nephew Marc (Emily) Vincent, a great-nephew Hayden, of Seven Hills. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his first cousins for their care and compassion.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Edith (Kuhl) Wikel.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman, where services will be held on Monday at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery near Vermilion. Pastor Larry Nocella will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or the American Cancer Society.