Ronald C. Wikel

• Jan 27, 2017 at 6:30 PM

MEXICO — Ronald C. Wikel, 75, of Kino Bay, Sonora, Mexico, passed away on January 27, 2017 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. He was born on June 13, 1941 in Lorain. He was a 1959 graduate of Edgewater High School on Orlando and received a Bachelor of Animal Science Degree from The University of Florida in 1965 where he was a member of the Livestock Judging Team and the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He managed a 50,000 acre cattle ranch in Florida and went on to raise cattle in South Alabama. Later he became a real estate broker and appraiser in AL and FL. In his retirement years Ron and his wife became full time RV'ers and visited 48 of the 50 states. For the last ten years they enjoyed living in Mexico where his was President of Club Deportivo. He loved deep sea fishing on his beloved boat "Gatorbait".

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol (Kratman), his three sons, Todd, of Dallas, Brian (Alison), of Florence, AL, Cory (Kelly), of Kansas City, MO, his sister Janet Vincent, of Wakeman, grandchildren Jacob, Zachary, Karleigh, Samantha, and Garrett, a nephew Marc (Emily) Vincent, a great-nephew Hayden, of Seven Hills. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his first cousins for their care and compassion.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Edith (Kuhl) Wikel.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman, where services will be held on Monday at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery near Vermilion. Pastor Larry Nocella will be officiating.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or the American Cancer Society.