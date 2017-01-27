Robert “Rob” L. Green

He loved sports; especially The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Cavs, and Cleveland Browns. Rob will be dearly missed by his parents, Thomas and Wilma; son, Jeremiah; brother, William; sister, Rebecca (Justin) Devaney; grandmother, Marcene Broz; niece, Kaylee; nephew, Gabriel; and many aunts, uncles and friends.

Friends may join the family for visitation Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 4 to 7 pm at Carlson Funeral Homes; Cremation Services, 1642 Pearl Road, (1/2 mile south of Route 303) Brunswick, OH 44212. A Funeral

Service will follow at 7:00 pm. Pastor Chuck Knerem to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rob to a charity of your choice.

