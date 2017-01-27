logo

Robert “Rob” L. Green

BRUNSWICK — Robert “Rob” L. Green, age 35, of Brunswick, passed away January 26, 2017. He was born September 10, 1981 in Cleveland to Thomas and Wilma (nee Montgomery) Green.

He loved sports; especially The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Cavs, and Cleveland Browns. Rob will be dearly missed by his parents, Thomas and Wilma; son, Jeremiah; brother, William; sister, Rebecca (Justin) Devaney; grandmother, Marcene Broz; niece, Kaylee; nephew, Gabriel; and many aunts, uncles and friends.

Friends may join the family for visitation Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 4 to 7 pm at Carlson Funeral Homes; Cremation Services, 1642 Pearl Road, (1/2 mile south of Route 303) Brunswick, OH 44212. A Funeral

Service will follow at 7:00 pm. Pastor Chuck Knerem to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rob to a charity of your choice.

