Anita Fritz

She was born January 20, 1940 in Monroeville to the late Anthony J. and Irene E. (Wise) Fritz, and lived in this area most of her life. Anita was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and a 1958 graduate of St. Paul High School. She was a nurse at Fisher-Titus Medical Center for 57 years, retiring in 2011. Anita was a nurse in St. Joseph Hospital in Philadelphia for 8 years, and was a traveling nurse in this area for 5 years doing short term assignments. She was a volunteer at Gaymont Nursing Center, and enjoyed reading.

Anita is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kurtz of Cleveland, Ohio, by 2 grandchildren, and by her brother, Anthony J. Fritz of Norwalk, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her sister, Julia I. Fritz, and by her brother, Robert A. Fritz.

There will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.