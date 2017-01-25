Kevin R. Dix

Born on October 8, 1960, in Sandusky, OH the son of James Lester and LeNora Josephine (Rittinghouse) Dix. He was a 1979 graduate of Sandusky High School and had retired in 2014 from K.B.I. where he had worked for over 15 years. Kevin loved NASCAR and, over the years, enjoyed playing in different golf and bowling leagues throughout the area.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #83, where he had been the Commander of the Sons for over 20 years and had also truly enjoyed judging the yearly Turkey Shoot competition at the Post, a member of the AMVETS Post # 17 and the Sandusky Orioles Club.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 29 years, Dianne S. (Keeler) Dix whom he married on February 21, 1987; two sons, Jonathan "J.J." (Karrah) Folk of Castalia and Tyler J. (Natalie Sabo) Dix of Rocky River; a daughter, Amanda M. (Darryl Entwistle) Dix of Berlin Heights; four grandchildren, Kaden and Kiptyn Folk, Jesslyn and Gabriella; a sister, Merry May of Fremont; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Donny Ray Dix, Sr..

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017, from 3-7 pm at the David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. Funeral services will be held Friday morning, January 27, 2017, at 11 am at the funeral home. Rev. Wally Gilbert officiating. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery, Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the family to help with his medical expenses. The family would also like to thank the staff of the Fisher-Titus Medical Center for the loving care that they had shown Kevin and the family during this difficult time.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Kevin's family at davidfkoch.com.