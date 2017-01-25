Edward E. Manhart

He was born August 23, 1934 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio and had lived most of his life in Collins. He had worked as a semi truck driver for many years before switching to the automotive field. Ed worked for Martin Motors and Dorr Chevrolet as a body man before switching to Norb's as a tow truck operator until his retirement in 2008.

He was a former member of the Norwalk Loyal Order of the Moose, advancing through the offices and earning his Fellowship degree. Ed enjoyed bowling, woodworking, and spoiling his cat Buddy.

He is survived by his daughter, Mona Manhart of Collins, his son, Michael (Ramona) Manhart of Trenton, Georgia, 3 grandchildren, Jay, Heather, and Jacob, 1 great-grandchild, Anthony, his sister, Stella Gysan of Castalia, nieces, and nephews.

Ed is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Helen (Schamp) Manhart, in 2008, his parents Harry, Sr. and Florence Manhart, a brother Harry Manhart, Jr., and a brother in infancy.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Ave, Norwalk, Ohio. Calling hours will be from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. with the service starting at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St. Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements