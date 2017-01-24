Leif “Mort” Hedegard Mortensen

He was born December 14, 1940 in Vejle, Denmark to the late Christ and Bodil (Jensen) Mortensen. He grew up in Northern Ohio and was a 1958 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. He was a proud Teamster, driving semis for Consolidated Freightways and retiring after nearly 30 years of service. He was a longtime hunter, and when his children were younger, he enjoyed serving as an umpire at baseball games, a job he took very seriously...to the point of threatening to eject his very vocal wife from the stands if she didn’t like his calls.

In his later years, he enjoyed walking, gardening, bird watching, helping out his kids, and spending time with his grandkids. For many years, Leif was a member of St. Anthony Parish where he devoted much of his time volunteering. Whether he was out for a walk, driving elderly neighbors to doctor’s appointments, mowing the lawn at the church, or volunteering at the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, he was not one to sit still, unless it was time for a nap.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Olaf Mortensen, and Niña Mortensen, his wife of 50 years.

Leif is survived by his children, Jonna (Tim) Carney, Heidi (Jack) Stimmel, Erik Mortensen, Kurt (Brenda) Mortensen, Kristen Janson (Pete Thomas), Thea (Dave) Rudland, and honorary Spanish son Jesús Barrau García; grandchildren, Sean, Erin, Kaelan, Hanna, Rylan, Kaia, Jacob, Emma, Dan, Jennifer, Nathaniel, Gabriel, and Eliza; great-grandchildren, Harper, Isla, Ira, and Lexi; brother, Fred (Karen) Mortensen; nephew, Kristofer (Lori) Mortensen, nieces, Kaia Dolton, and Britt (Wes) Smith; cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017 the Schoedinger North Chapel 5554 Karl Rd. Columbus, Ohio 43229. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43229. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leif's memory may be made to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank or to your local foodbank. Visit Lief’s guestbook at www.schoedinger.com