Mary R. Patrick

She was born February 21, 1924 in Port Clinton, Ohio, to the late Henry and Ruth (Witham) Ely and was a graduate of Port Clinton High School. Mary was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps during W.W.II. She was a lifelong member of the Collins United Methodist Church, and the Townsend Firebells. Mary was a former employee of A.C.M.I. (Wappler Instrument Company), and Rotary Printing Company. She enjoyed Photography, flower gardening and vegetable gardening, and especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary is survived by her sons, Terry (Jackie) Patrick of Bellevue, Ohio, Tom (Kathy) Patrick of Collins, Ohio, Tim (Darnel) Patrick of Norwalk, Ohio, and Ted (Cindy) Patrick of Castalia, Ohio, 14 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Patrick in 1976, and by her brothers, Leonard, Ord, and Dorl Ely. There will be no calling hours. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Collins Methodist Church, 4290 Hartland Center Road, Collins, Ohio, 44826, or to Hartland Hospice 907 West State Street, Fremont, Ohio 43420. Walker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.