Kathy Ann (nee Quayle) Cross

Kathy attended John Marshall High School in Cleveland and graduated from Baldwin Wallace with a degree in education. She taught art and math at Western Reserve Schools and was a substitute teacher for South Central, New London and Western Reserve Schools. Kathy was a talented artist and business owner to “Covey of Quayle Designs.”

Kathy had many passions including politics and religion as well as caring for dogs, cats and many other types of animals. She was very talented and enjoyed crafting. Most important to Kathy were her children and adoption was central to her life.

Kathy is survived by her children, Michelle (Maurice) Marton of Columbus, Meghan (Dale) Carpenter of Alliance, Maria (Tim) Murphy of Waynesburg, Nathan (Cecelia) Cross, Josh (Andrea) Cross of Akron, Owen Cross of Colorado, Micah Cross of Ravenna, Aubin Randleman of New London, Chandra Cross of Columbus, Myriah Cross of Texas and Noah Cross of Elyria; 8 grandchildren; brother, Michael (Gretchen) Quayle of Huron; and nephew, Jeff (Charlane) Quayle, of UT.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cross; parents, Walter and Janet Quayle; in-laws and granddaughter, Kirsten.

Kathy’s family will greet friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Friday, January 27, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home, New London where a service will be held at 11 am Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 74924, Cleveland, Ohio 44194-1007 or to Holt International Children’s Services, P.O. Box 2880, Eugene, OR 97402. Condolences may be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.