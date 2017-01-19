Helen Smyers Spencer

Helen attended Miami University in Oxford where she joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She later attended the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York to fulfill her dream of acting. As a volunteer, Helen taught swimming and lifesaving at Columbia University to nurses flying overseas in World War II. Helen was involved with the Camp Fire Girls in her youth and later worked at their New York headquarters.

Helen married the late James L. Spencer in 1945 in New York. Two years later, they moved to Princeton where they became members of Trinity Episcopal Church. Helen was a 50-year member of Trinity’s Altar Guild, a substitute teacher, and served as assistant to the rector at All Saint’s Church. She worked with the Diocese of New Jersey in Trenton and was employed at Trinity Counseling Service for 17 years until her retirement at age 81.

In her professional career, Helen was also a member of the staff at Firestone Library, Princeton University, The Flower Basket, and William Sword & Co. Helen was a past member of the Women’s Investment Club of Princeton, the Present Day Club, and was a Board Member of the Chapin School, Princeton.

Mrs. Spencer is survived by her children; Stanford H., of Belle Meade, Nancy S. and her husband Alan R. Rushton, MD, of Flemington, Linda S. and her husband Robert N. McClellan of Princeton Junction, and four grandchildren; Andrew S. and Daniel A. Rushton, and Cassandra H. and Garrett B. McClellan.

Helen was deeply loved and respected; her warmth, caring, strength, smile, bright blue eyes, and giving of herself will be missed by all who have known her. She had a strong faith and an always-positive outlook. Helen enjoyed the outdoors and nature, and spent many summers in her youth as a counselor at camps in Ohio and Vermont teaching riflery, swimming, and directing the drama and theatrics programs.

Her family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the aides, caregivers, and medical staff who made her last years more comfortable.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at 11am on Feb. 24 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Princeton, NJ. Interment will take place privately in Milan this summer.

Gifts in Helen’s memory may be made to: Trinity Counseling Service, 22 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ TrinityCounseling.org/Donate