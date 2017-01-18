He was born August 23, 1942 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Henry F. and Virginia E. (Seaman) Neuberger, and was a lifelong area resident. Jim was a proud member of the 1960 graduating class of Monroeville High School. He attended the Norwalk Alliance Church, and was a former member of Zion Episcopal Church of Monroeville, Ohio. Jim was a member of Teamsters Union Local #20, retiring in 2000.

He was a truck driver for Norwalk Furniture for 28 years, and was also a driver for Dauch Concrete, and Chase Heyman Farms. He farmed with his father for many years, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Jim especially enjoyed watching his childrens’ and grandchildrens’ school and sporting activities.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn “Kay” (Endsley) Neuberger of Norwalk, Ohio, by his children, Beth Neuberger of Norwalk, Ohio, Amy (James) Dursma of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, James H. Neuberger II (Renee Brewer) of Milan, Ohio, Eric (Lori) Neuberger of Norwalk, Ohio, Andrew (Karla Smith) Neuberger of Norwalk, Ohio, and Megan (Greg) Ferguson of Norwalk, Ohio, by his grandchildren, Derek Dursma, Steven (Sarah Gebhart) Dursma, Alynne (Kishore) Javvaji, Justin (Kelly) Neuberger, Ryan (Megan Stambaugh) Neuberger, Jaye Neuberger, Ben Neuberger, Braden Neuberger, Alex Neuberger, Drake Neuberger, Kami Neuberger, Matthew Neuberger, Sam Neuberger, Josh Neuberger, Mya Neuberger, Colby Ferguson, and Nellie Ferguson, and by 3 great grandchildren, Hunter Conley, Layne Neuberger, and Payton Neuberger.

Jim is also survived by his sister, Nancy (Tom) Fries of Norwalk, Ohio, by his brother, Jerry Neuberger of Norwalk, Ohio, by his brothers and sisters in law, John and Judy Chapman, Mike and Linda Endsley, Roger and Marilyn Endsley, and Sue and Kurt Heyman.

Friends may call Friday, January 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk. Friends may also call on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Norwalk Alliance Church, 2755 U.S. 250 South, Norwalk. Pastor Michael Bochman will officiate. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Norwalk Athletic Boosters Club or to the Edison Athletic Boosters Club. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.