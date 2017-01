He was born January 25, 1945 in Norwalk to the late Edward L. and Lois (Stower) Kaczor. Ed is survived by five sons, a daughter; 24 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; and sisters.

Private graveside services will be at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.