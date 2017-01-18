logo

Barbara A. Waggoner

Jan 18, 2017

FRISCO, TX — Barbara Ann Waggoner (Palmer), age 72, of Frisco, TX passed away peacefully on January 15, 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband Kelly Waggoner and her parents Harry and Marjorie Palmer. She is survived by her children Michael and Casey Waggoner, Jennifer and Matthew Vonderahe, and Elizabeth and Benjamin Shurr. Her grandchildren Braden Kelly, Tyler Jack, Ella Anne, and Lillian Mae held her heart and will forever know her as their Grammy. She is also survived by her sisters Mary L. Ritchie and Terrie Comstock.

Barbara lived a full life and was loved by all who met her. Throughout her life, she loved to travel, play cards, read, play tennis, and most importantly spend time with her family.

Her laugh is most remembered along with her kind heart that she shared with everyone.

A viewing will be held on Friday, January 20 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Frisco. A service will be held on Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Frisco.

To convey condolences or to sign the guest book, please visit: www.TJMfuneral.com