He was born December 18, 1941 to the late Edward and Bernice (Richards) Close. He is the beloved husband of Linda (Seel) Close for the past 46 years, and the loving father of Elizabeth "Libby" Close, (Rich), Jon Close (Donna), Elinor "Winkie" Close Mayse (Tony), and Curtis E. Close (deceased). He is survived by five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. One grandson preceded him in death in 2013. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Diane Seel, and many other extended family members.

Curtis was a 1960 graduate of Bellevue High School and a lifelong farmer and Pioneer Seed Distributor; along with other farming/excavating business interests. His hobby was tractor pulling. Curtis, known by "Brent" to many, was a founding member of the Bowling Green National Tractor Pullers Association. In 2016 he received the ultimate honor and was inducted into the Bowling Green National Tractor Pullers Hall of Fame. His last year of tractor pulling, he was the only puller to win The Indy Super Pull, The Bowling Green Nationals, and Louisville - the three biggest pulls of each year - all in the same year. Curt and Linda continued to attend and be involved in tractor pulls years after his pulling career ended. His love for machinery and farming was unmatched.

At his request, Curtis will be cremated. Calling hours will be 3-8:00pm Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St, Bellevue. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Curtis Brent Close Agricultural Scholarship.

