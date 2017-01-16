Gene M. Berry

He was born August 16, 1925 in Modesto, California to the late Raymond and Helen (Rittenhouse) Berry. He retired as a Chief Hospital Corpsman in the US Navy. He worked at JFK Airport for many years and was a supervisor at RCA. He lived in San Marcos, CA and moved to Norwalk in 2004. He loved to read, especially historical books, listen to music, work in his yard and travel when he was able.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl Morgan of Norwalk, Karen Berry of Georgetown, Canada, David (Elizabeth) Berry of Wilkes-Barre, PA, Richard Berry of Knoxville, TN and James (Jill) Berry of Sevierville, TN; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (Martin) Berry; and a sister, Janet Baumgarden

There will be no visitation and private interment will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.