Norma Jean Breighner Swartz

Norma was born in Republic on Valentine’s Day in 1939 to Catherine and Seth Breighner. Around 1953, she attended Thompson High School, where she graduated in 1957. Growing up in the Fireside community stayed with Norma Jean her entire life. She married Charles Lester Swartz in 1960 in Bellevue at Fireside United Church of Christ.

She worked for Quilter Civilian Conservation Corps from 1985 until 2000, which allowed her to have a positive impact on young lives. She had many adventures in her life. After returning to Clyde, she owned The Back Porch Ice Cream Parlor, was involved in the Heritage League, hosted community tea parties and volunteered for multiple organizations including hospice and nursing homes. Many children of Clyde remember Norma Jean’s most fulfilling endeavor called Tea With Meme with fondness.

Survivors include her five children and their spouses, Robert Swartz, 55, of Clyde, Mark Swartz (Jill), 54, of Hampton Virginia, Beth Oak (Charles), 53, of Myrtle Beach, SC, Cathy Wills (Steven), 48, of Clyde, and Jean Garza (George), 44, of Winchester, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Samantha Vititoe (Clinton), 30, Christopher Swartz, 29, Adam Collins, 26, Morgan Wills, 23, Mason Wills, 20, Justin Garza, 17, and Alexis Garza, 14; three great-grandchildren, Harley Wills, Stevie Wills and Ann Marie Vititoe; a sister, Connie, of Akron; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by by her parents.

A short visitation will be held Monday at Zion United Church of Christ, Fireside, 13525 Township Road 178, Bellevue, where a memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m., with a reception in the fellowship hall after the service. She requested that all of her friends and family wear purple, her favorite color. Donations in her memory can be made to Promedica Hospice in Clyde or Hospice East in Winchester, Ky.

