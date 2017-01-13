Virginia M. Fazenbaker

She was born to the late Burdell and Esther Marie (Beam) Fairchild, in Wakeman, Ohio, and was a lifelong area resident. Virginia retired as an LPN from Norwalk Memorial Home in 1992. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her children, William (Lori) Fazenbaker, of Willard, Ohio; Mary Fazenbaker, of Huron, Ohio; Victoria (Harry) Clayton, of New London, Ohio; and Gladys (Doug) Osborn, of Norwalk, Ohio; by her siblings, Chester (Pam) Fairchild, of Wakeman, Ohio; Gladys (Andy) Luxon, of Norwalk, Ohio; and Agnes (Harold) Skiver, of Napoleon, Ohio. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her children, Clifford, Eva, and Harold Fazenbaker, and by her brothers, Fred, Dale, Bill, and Harold Dean Fairchild.

Friends may call on Monday, Jan. 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Norwalk. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Christie Lane School, Norwalk. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.