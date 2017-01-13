Betty B. Roesch

She was born on May 28, 1931 in Sandusky, to the late James and Blanche (Barnes) Jarrett.

She was employed by Marc’s Market and Sandusky Prepared Foods.

Betty was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she served on various committees, was a volunteer at Stein Hospice, Care & Share, and the ladies group at the ARC, where she also served on the board. Her family was most important to her, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her dogs, Sophie and Bella.

She is survived by her sons, Ralph (Leslie) Roesch, Norwalk, David (Carole) Roesch, Sandusky, Wayne Roesch Jr., Milan, James Roesch, Delaware, OH, and Donald (Tanya) Roesch, Sandusky; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Alberta Popke, Sandusky; sister-in-law, Rosie Jarrett, Sandusky; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Roesch, Sr. in 2001, her parents; granddaughter, Shelley Roesch; sister, Eva Trinter; and brothers, James Hank, Paul, Max, William and Joe.

Friends may call on Sunday, January 15, 2017, from 1-3 P.M. and 5-7 P.M. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Friends may also call on Monday from 9:30 A.M. until time of funeral services at 10:30 A.M. in Trinity United Methodist Church, 214 E. Jefferson St., Sandusky. Rev. Douglas Winner will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, or to Trinity United Methodist Church. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.toftfh.com.