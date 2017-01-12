Irene M. Gerhardstein

She married Rodger Gerhardstein on December 27, 1943 in Bellevue, OH. He preceded her in death on April 20, 1985.

Irene held a Bachelor’s Degree, Master’s Degree and Specialist Degree from BGSU in Education. She taught at Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Margaretta, and was Supervisor of teachers in Lorain County Schools. She retired in 1988.

She was a member of the Ohio Education Association, National Education Association, Bellevue Society for the Arts, Towne and Country, and Bellevue Historical Society. She served on the Bellevue Board of Education for 8 years. She sang in the choir at Immaculate Conception Church.

Irene is survived by sons Thom (Jackie) Gerhardstein, Bellevue; Sam (Dorothy Pelanda), Marysville, OH; daughters Linda Oatley, Clyde, OH; Liz (Bill) Young, Bonita Springs, FL; Mary K (David) Schlessman, Huron, OH; Diane (Bruce) Yingling, Simms, TX; Toni (Chris) Walters, Bellevue, OH; Laura (Jim) Tebeau, Clyde, OH; 25 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren; sister Peggy Heft, Bellevue, OH.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Rodger Gerhardstein, Jr., great-granddaughter Sadie Yingling, brothers George and Fred Griffin.

Private family services will be observed. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials can be made to the ICS Endowment Fund, 231 Broad Street, Bellevue, OH 44811 or Bellevue Public Library, 224 E. Main Street, Bellevue, OH 44811.

Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place is in care of services. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com