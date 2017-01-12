Claude V. Martin

He was a life-long resident of Norwalk, Ohio. He spent his early years growing up on Newton St., part of the “Newton St. Gang” as he called it. He graduated from Norwalk High school in 1939, the first class to graduate from the “new” school building on Main St., still standing today. While there, he played football, tennis, and basketball, one of the tallest on his team at 6’2”.

Claude played trumpet in the band and was part of a jazz band that played throughout the area. It was also at this time, that he met and later married the love of his life, Eilene Johnson, and they shared more than 65 years together. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University and served in WWII as a staff sergeant in the Army, stationed in Europe.

After the war, he joined the family business, Maple City Rubber Company. He learned the business from the ground up and took the reins as president in 1966, following the death of his father, Claud V. Martin Sr. He grew the company, bringing in its first automated balloon making machine, and yet fostered a strong working community. When he officially retired in 1991, he continued as Chairman of the Board. He maintained his daily visits to the factory, which always included a walk through and personal greetings. Claude enjoyed the sport of golf from his High School days into his 90’s, achieving 13 holes in one and playing in two club championships.

Even into his eighties, he was proud to be able to regularly shoot a round of 18 holes under his age. He was a member of the unofficial group, “The Berry’s Bunch,” who met daily for coffee and breakfast. While the membership evolved over the years with folks transitioning in and out, they told many jokes, discussed current events and generally “solved” the world’s problems. Claude was a member of the Norwalk United Methodist Church and served on the Board of Directors for the Home Savings and Loan for many years. In the early seventies, Mr. Martin and two other local businessmen bought and developed Sycamore Hills. He was instrumental in designing and laying out the streets, lots and golf course. Perhaps, his greatest contribution was to his family. He exemplified the importance of enjoying the moment, finding a balance between work and play, and celebrating life as it came.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eilene (Johnson) Martin, and his parents. Claud, and Grace (Broughton) Martin. He is survived by his three children, Pamela Ryle, Kathleen Killgrove, and Robert Martin, by five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

