Jennifer “Jenn” Lee Blystone-Starr

She was born, July 14, 1987 in Canton, Ohio to John B. and Joni L. (Rogers) Blystone, of North Fairfield, Ohio. She was a 2005 graduate of South Central High School and studied early childhood development at Ehove Career Center.

Jenn was employed by Wilbert Plastics, in Bellevue, Ohio, and had previously worked at Kalahari Resorts as a park cashier, and Great Wolf Lodge, as a lifeguard.

She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hunting with her father, hunting for mushrooms, video games, dancing, music, going to Cedar Point with her children, 4-wheeling, riding her dad’s John Deer tractor, and watching Bob Motz race his jet semi at Norwalk Summit Raceway Park. She also enjoyed vacationing and traveling with her family, she enjoyed going to see the Christmas lights at the Toledo Zoo, and spent time in South Dakota with her father, ministering to the children of the Rosebud Indian Reservation.

Jen was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and volunteered at Pass It On, located in Bellevue, Ohio. She loved animals and most of all, she loved spending her time with her three children.

She is survived by her close companion, Loretta M. Starr, and Loretta’s mother, Anna L. Smith, both of Bellevue, Ohio, by her children, Blake Emerine, Adrien “AJ” Arnold, and Aryanna Blystone, all of North Fairfield, Ohio.

She is also survived by her parents, her sister, Kayli Blystone, her maternal grandparents, William Rogers, of Norwalk, Ohio, and Bette (Scott) Sommer, of Glenpool, OK., and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jenn is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charles and Barbara Blystone, by her maternal great-grandparents, David and Eveline Becker, by her paternal great-grandparents, Wade and Rose Rogers, and by her cousin, Michelle Yarber. Funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Starfish Project, P.O. Box 272, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or to the family. Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.