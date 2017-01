He was born Sept. 18, 1939 in Portsmouth, son of Ellis and Elsie (Squires) Brown. He attended Clay Township Schools before enlisting in the U.S. Navy.

Butch is survived by his brother, Frank Brown of Clyde; and a niece, Peggy (Buck Gill) Brown.

He will be buried in Veteran's Section of McPherson Cemetery.

Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home in Clyde is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com.