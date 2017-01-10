Todd S. Tester

Todd was born January 22, 1961 in Norwalk, Ohio to Donald E. and A. Jane (Bradley) Tester. After graduating from Norwalk High School, he went on to receive his bachelors degree from Siena Heights University in Michigan. Todd relocated to the San Diego area where he spent the remainder of his life working primarily in the grocery industry. Todd loved the Lord, his family, and had an appreciation of nature and outdoors. He enjoyed much of his free time hiking and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents and is survived by his only brother, Scott E. (Mary) Tester of Norwalk, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be no local services, however, a private remembrance is scheduled to be held in California at a later date.

The family requests that any memorials would be designated to Norwalk First United Methodist Church Free Community Dinner Fund.