Geraldine K. Brent

She was born on October 11, 1936 in Fremont to the late Gerald and Helen (Sutter) Schmitz. As a child she moved to Monroeville and graduated from Monroeville High School.

Gerri Brent had an interesting life. From her days in Houston, Texas working at Foley’s department store in the cash office, to the days in security where she was Cagney to her partner Betty's, Lacey. When she moved back to her home state of Ohio she worked at Candyland in Fostoria and later was affectionately known as “the Pharm Lady". She was a no fuss no muss kind of lady and she cared deeply for everyone she met, whether it was a relative, friend or a customer she saw on a regular basis. She enjoyed her time working at the Pharm because every day it gave her a new person to call a friend. She met her best buddy, Skip Creeger at the Pharm. He became her favorite gambling buddy and it was comforting to know they both left this world on the same day.

Up until the very end she was a story teller, and she had some doozies. They weren't just stories, she lived them and she would tell them to anyone that had the time to listen. She had a full life and her stories were full of life. She seemed to remember everything.

Gerri is survived by four children, Jeff Cramer, of Golden, CO, Susan Cramer, of Jarrell. TX, Nancy Cramer, of Montgomery TX, and Tracy (Mike) Gibson, of Round Rock, Tx; 2 granddaughters, Jennifer (Justin) Mundy, of Livonia, MI and KT Kleypas, of St. Petersburg, Fla; one great-grandson, Grayson; 2 brothers, David (Mary Jo) Schmitz and Tommy (Cathy) Schmitz; Brother -in-law, Kenneth Papenfus; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special niece Dani; her dearest & best childhood friend, Joyce Pesnell, of Bellevue.

Her family would like to thank the people at Bridge Hospice in Findlay for making her final days so comfortable. We would also like to thank her special neighbors, Carol McAfee, Ilene Geary and Dale Fetro for their love and support. She wouldn’t have made it as long as she did without them.

Per Gerri’s request, there will be no services. If you would like to make a donation in her name, please make it to Bridge Hospice in Findlay or St. Wendelin Schools, Fostoria.

