Clifford L. “Bud” Wilson

He was born September 18, 1931 in Monroeville to the late Alvin and Ruby (Dickman) Wilson. Bud was first a Father and provider for his beautiful family of three daughters, Cindy, Sheryl and Darlene; a grandfather of five beautiful children; and great-grandfather of four children. He worked at Philco and construction in Cleveland for many years. He was a Street Superintendent for the City of Monroeville, served as Fire Chief for nine of his 27 years and started Huron County Fireman’s Association. He also served as Mayor of Monroeville for four years starting in 2000. He was especially known as a Coach for little league and Monroeville girls Jr. High basketball. He was also an Umpire for over 25 years for softball, baseball, Special Olympics, helped start Mud Volleyball and build a diamond at Faulhaber’s Field. He holds the record for the youngest judge in Kenton for Coon Hunting, which he enjoyed for many years. He was a member Ruby Lodge 534 over 50 years as a Master Mason and Accepted Ancient Scottish Rite, Valley of Toledo; appointed Citizen of the year in 1985 for his contribution to Boy’s baseball.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marlene (Fox) Wilson of Monroeville; daughters, Cindy Wilson of Monroeville, Sheryl (Edward Poole Jr.) Wilson of Norwalk and Darlene (Rodney) Wilson-Hall of Olmstead Falls; five grandchildren, Shanton Wilson, Leah (Turner) Wilson, Stephen Benz, Christopher Benz and Cailyn Hall; great-grandchildren, Chandler and Lily Turner and Damian and Dominick Benz. Preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk with Masonic services at 4:30 and Eastern Star services to follow. A funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home with Pastor Juli Lejman-Guy officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Monroeville, and a luncheon at the Norwalk American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Or Shriner’s Childrens Hospital, 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229.

