Born December 20, 1936 in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Frederick and Bertha (Baumgartner) Haberman.

Buck was a graduate of Ruggles-Troy High School and retired from Shiloh Corporation. A veteran of the United States Army, he helped build the runway at Fort Leonard Wood Army Base in St. Louis, Missouri. He was very handy and enjoyed building things including a plane and a quarter micro mini race car. Buck could also troubleshoot anything electronic.

Buck always came to help no matter how far away you were. Everyone should have a brother like him in their family and he will be missed by all.

He is survived by three sisters, Doris Moffit, Barbara (Charles) Watson and Caroline Miller; eight nieces and nephews, Michael (Judy) Moffit, Tim (Valery) Moffit, Fred Moffit, Cindy Griffin, Valerie (Dino) DeNero, Charles (Kathy) Watson, Jr., Kimberly (Brian) Perkins and Kevin (Karen) Miller; numerous great nieces and nephews; and numerous great great nieces and nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three nephews, Kenneth Miller, Eric Watson and Gregory Watson.

The family would like to thank the very special friends who have been with Buck through his illness the past two years.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Nova Community United Methodist Church conducted by Brother Harry N. Finkbone. Burial will follow in Nova Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by the Ashland Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call three hours prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ruggles-Troy Fire Department or Nova Community United Methodist Church.

The Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is handling arrangements.

Words of comfort may be expressed at www.wappner.com