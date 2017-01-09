She was born on July 19, 1961 in Willard, Ohio to Rex Gayheart and Sue Vanderpool. She was a graduate of South Central High School in Greenwich and a homemaker. Gidget was a member of the Little Ruth Old Regular Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, crocheting, coloring and attending church.

She is survived by her son, Donald Burkett; her mother, Sue Vanderpool; her father, Rex (Ada) Gayheart; a granddaughter, Layla Rodriguez; three sisters; four brothers; her dog, Cricket; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eurmlee Collins and Charles Nickles.

She is preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held at the Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church in Plymouth, Ohio on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M with a church service at 6:00 P.M. Funeral service will be on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11:00 A.M at the church with the Elder Ray Vanderpool officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.