Dr. Eric Gregory Prack

Eric was born in Cuyahoga Falls, OH on May 9, 1958. He graduated from Norwalk High School just after his sixteenth birthday, and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from St. Vincent College and his MD from The Ohio State University. Eric and Amy met while both were attending medical school at OSU, and they were wed in 1980 prior to beginning their residencies. In 1984, Eric and Amy moved to Huron County where they started their family and built their medical practice, Family Health Partners.

Eric worked his 30 year medical career at Family Health Partners, and he immensely enjoyed his practice and his patients. Outside of work, Eric’s passion was to travel the world with Amy—in the last decade, the two were fortunate to visit over 25 foreign countries. He also loved camping, working outside and (occasionally) beating his kids at backgammon, cards and pool.

In addition to his wife and children, Eric is survived by his mother (Maureen Prack), brothers (Ed and Mark), sister (Monica) and numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father (Ed Prack) and sister (Annette).

Although Eric left us much too soon, he will always be remembered by his family for his wit, intelligence and positivity. In his final weeks, he noted that his death would be “good timing” because he would not have to live during the Trump presidency.

Funeral and burial services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to your local NPR station. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.