Odessa M. Parker

She was born January 28, 1921 in Willard to the late Robert Floyd and Florence (Clapper) Ayers.

Mrs. Parker was a graduate of Willard High School, class of 1939 and was the Jr. High Librarian at Willard for 20 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Willard and was in the Golden Rule Class. She also enjoyed bowling in league, Golfing with her husband Ralph, hook latching, and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Mrs. Parker is survived by a daughter, Shirley (Clint) Wheeler of Wellington; four grandchildren, Craig Wheeler of Cleveland, Brian (Angelique) Wheeler of Louisville, Ky., Shari Rice of Johnstown, and Ellen Latuk of Spring, Texas; eight great-grandchildren, Micah and Aiden Wheeler, Colton, Austin and Amber Rice, and Lauren, Ryan and Nathan Latuk.

She was married Ralph C. Parker on Feb. 6, 1942 and he preceded her in death in 1990. She also was preceded by a daughter, Bonnie Latuk; a brother, Emmitt Ayers; and sisters, Trudy Smeltz and Marjorie Shilt.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at 1st Baptist Church, 125 Grand Ave, Wellington, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeremy Peck officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sprenger Hospice, 3905 Oberlin Ave, Lorain, Ohio 44053. The Lindsey Kocher Funeral Service assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made a www.lindseykocher.com.