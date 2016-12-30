Elizabeth Olive Hickey

Elizabeth was born February 13, 1933 to Elsie E. (nee Ruffing) and Leroy E. Giles of Norwalk. Elizabeth has been the “neighborhood anchor” since 1955. She knew everyone, and everyone knew her. If you didn’t, she would strike up a conversation so you did know her. Well known for her giving nature, especially if she made chicken ribley soup. Her distinguished “bun” hairstyle was a sure identifier, along with her outgoing personality. Elizabeth sang for many years in the St. Teresa church choir. Her strong relationship with God guided Elizabeth through many difficulties over the years since 1972 when she lost her beloved husband, Dr. Raymond J. Hickey (AKA Jim). Elizabeth was always a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by many.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Raymond J. Hickey III (Anna), Cheryl L. (nee Hickey) Schneider (Clark II), and Dr. Gregory G. Hickey (Stefanie); grandchildren Steven Driver (Amber), Raymond J. Hickey IV, Clark D. Schneider III, Corbin G. Schneider, Michelle N. (nee Hickey) Walkden (Lee), Blaine G. Hickey, Jimmy G. Hickey, Marissa G. Hickey, and Amanda G. Hickey; great-grandchildren Adain Driver and Connor Hickey; and sisters Rosie Driscoll (San Diego) and MaryAnn Holwick (Clearwater).

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Raymond J. Hickey II; her parents, sister Francis (nee Giles) Cline; and brothers Roy and William Giles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or The American Heart Association, 1689 E. 115th St., Cleveland, OH 44106. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Parish, 1878 N. Abbe Rd., Sheffield 44054, on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10am with Fr. Edward Smith officiating. A celebration of life luncheon to follow in the church hall. Family service at St. Paul Cemetery, Norwalk.

Care by Busch Funeral and Crematory Services. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com